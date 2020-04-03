Mumbai: In a huge scare, at least 11 jawans of CISF posted at Mumbai Airport tested positive for coronavirus, official sources said on Friday.

These jawans are among 142 currently in quarantine at a medical facility in Panvel, Raigad district.

While four tested positive on Thursday, the reports of seven more also came positive today, while one who has tested positive last month has recovered.

Those who tested positive have been shifted to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment and further details are awaited.

Mumbai has seen 423 positive cases till Thursday and 20 deaths of COVID-19 patients. (IANS)

