New Delhi: On the 10th day of nationwide lockdown, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India crossed 1,800 mark, the health ministry said.

437 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the total numbers to 1,834 across the country. There are 51 foreign nationals as well among all.

Out of all, 1,649 people are currently affected by the highly contagious Covid-19 disease, 143 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital and one migrated, while around more than 40 people have lost their lives.

Maharashtra is the most effected state in India 302 cases and nine deaths while Kerala stands in the second place. The number of cases in Delhi has gone up to 152 after the headquarters of Tabligh Jamaat turned into a COVID-19 hotspot.

On Tuesday, some places were identified as hotspots across the country. These are Dilshad Garden and Nizamuddin in Delhi, Noida and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Ahmedabad, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala, Mumbai and Pune

Originated in China in December, COVID-19 has spread across the globe, claiming over 45,000 lives and infecting more than 900,000 people.

