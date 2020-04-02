NEW DELHI: "There is no doubt that sins of human beings are responsible for this problem [novel coronavirus]. Allah is angry," said the chief of Tablighi Jamaat Markaz, Maulana Saad in an audio message on Thursday.

Maulana Saad is absconding and police is trying to trace him to Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi. Saad (54) is an Indian Muslim scholar and preacher. He is the great-grandson of the Tablighi Jamat founder Muhammad Ilyas Kandhlawi.

COVID-19 has infected 9.41 lakh people and has led to the deaths of47,287 people globally. In India, according to the health ministry,there are 1,965 reported cases and 50 deaths in India.

The Markaz chief has also asked people to follow the guidelines and stay in isolation. In the new audio, he can be heard saying, "People should follow the guidelines and advise of doctors. I myself am in isolation and people should follow the instructions," a media report read.

The government has identified 824 foreign nationals who had visited Nizamuddin Markaz and 2,361 people were evacuated as of by April 1. Out of the number, 606 people have shown symptoms of COVID-19.

The police have registered an FIR against Maulana Saad and others members of the Tablighi Jamaat under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and relevant sections of the IPC for violating government's directions to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

