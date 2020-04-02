VISAKHAPATNAM: Navy personnel at the Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard have designed a unique apparatus which can supply oxygen from one cylinder to six patients at a time. This innovative equipment could prove to be extremely helpful during emergencies, especially during the COVID-19 spread.

Called the ‘Portable Multi-feed Oxygen Manifold (MOM)’ the apparatus uses a six-way radial header fitted to a single cylinder. This innovative system would enable one oxygen unit supply to six patients at the same time, thereby enabling critical care management of a larger number of COVID-19 patients using the existing limited resources,” Navy official said.

A typical Oxygen providing facility at hospitals comprises of an Oxygen cylinder which can be used only by one patient through a mask arrangement. However, looking at the growing cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, ventilator support could be required for many patients at a single place. This apparatus could be extremely useful when there multiple patienst who would require oxygen and also when the supply of oxygen could be less during certain exigencies.

After successful trials, the Naval Dockyard has commenced manufacturing of 10 portable MOM with two six-way radial headers, which can cater for 120 patients

Preliminary trials of the entire assembly were conducted at the Naval Hospital INHS Kalyani in Visakhapatnam where the portable MOM was successfully set up within 30 minutes, Navy officials said.(With inputs from Deccan Herald)

