MUMBAI: In less than 24 hours in Asia's largest slum Dharavi here, a second case of COVID-19 has been reported on Thursday. The 52-year-old died after he was tested positive for the highly infectious disease.

This has heightened tension in the area as Dharavi is a densely populated slum that consists of cramped houses with joint families. The deceased has been identified as a civic worker living in Worli, and works in Dharavi. All seven members of his house have been put under quarantine and his house has been sealed.

He had no travel history. According to media reports, he first visited a hospital on March 23 when he noticed COVID-19 symptoms. The union health ministry said that his contact tracing is underway.

The man, ran a garment store and lived in a building that was constructed under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme. In the area, 300 flats in the building have also been sealed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC said that no one will be allowed to leave the building until tests of high risks contacts are done while adding that ration will be provided to residents of the building by the civic body.

As of Thursday, India has 1,965 COVID-19 cases, which includes 50 deaths. Mumbai, which has been identified as a coronavirus hotspot in the country has 181 cases while the nine people have died due to the virus.

Also Read: 11 New Coronavirus Positive Cases Reported In AP; Tally Rises To 143