NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a video message with the country on Friday at 9 am, amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the 21-day nationwide lockdown.
He shared a tweet informing the citizens on Thursday.
The Health Ministry announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 1,965 on Thursday and the death toll has risen to 50. The PM held a meeting with Chief Ministers on COVID-19 via video-conferencing today.
Modi has been sharing on social media creative ideas on how to make the best use of the quarantine period. He has been posting Yoga videos that he practises at least twice a week to relieve stress during these testing times.
In his 'Mann ki Baat' address, he talked about how to use the lockdown period to connect with the world and pursue old habits that one has lost touch with.