NEW DELHI: “A case has been booked against the Islamic sect chief Maulana Saad and six others Zeeshan, Mufti Shehzad, M Saifi, Younus, Mohammad Salman and Mohammed Ashraf under Epidemic Disease Act, for holding a religious gathering in Delhi by disregarding all the centre governments warnings, at the headquarters of the Tablighi Jamaat,” said the Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava. Thousands of Tablighi Jamaat members even from other countries attended the gathering in the second week of March.

People who attended the event returned to different states, resulting in the spread of the contagious virus throughout the country. According to sources, Maulana Saad has been missing after, people who attended the religious gathering started to suffer with COVID-19 symptoms. Over 2,000 members have been removed from the Markaz Nizamuddinin, the Tablighi headquarters, in the past three days.

Delhi police has filed an FIR with all the seven names including Maulana Saad, and the FIR clearly states that the seven had ignored the notice issued to vacate Markaz Nizamuddin because of COVID-19 fears. on March 24, and continued to stay in the building. They even allowed visitors to continue living in the building.

But the organisers of the Tablighi gathering told the police that people came just before the lockdown was imposed and there was no way to let them go as PM Modi as asked people to stay wherever they were.

Even the crime branch police has been examining audio recordings which was posted on the ‘Delhi Markaj’ YouTube channel. In the video the speaker clearly instructed people not to follow social distancing as advised by centre government. He further said that 70,000 angels are with them and shall save them.

Across the country, around 128 people with COVID-19 have been traced to the gathering.

