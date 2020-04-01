New Delhi: Entering into the 9th day of its nationwide lockdown, India's COVID-19 has crossed 1300 mark on Tuesday. The country reported a total of 1,559 confirmed cases and 49 fatalities due to novel coronavirus so far. According to Union Health Ministry, the numbers have increased after around 145 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

As many as 123 people were either cured or discharged including one migrated person, the ministry updated.

Maharashtra is standing on the top of the list by reporting the highest number of cases and deaths due to coronavirus across the country.

Here's the statewise list of total number of confirmed cases and deaths reported:

Total Fatalities:

Telangana: 6

Madhya Pradesh: 5

Karnataka: 3

Delhi: 2

Maharashtra: 11

Punjab: 4

Bihar: 1

Gujarat: 5

West Bengal: 5

Himachal Pradesh: 1

Tamil Nadu: 1

Jammu and Kashmir: 2

Kerala: 3.

Total Confirmed Cases:

Kerala: 215 (including 8 foreigners)

Punjab: 41

Delhi: 121 (including 1 foreigner)

Jammu and Kashmir: 55

Ladakh: 13

Rajasthan: 93 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 103 (including 1 foreigner)

Maharashtra: 302 (including 3 foreigners)

Karnataka: 101

Tamil Nadu: 124 (including 6 foreigners)

Telangana: 71 (including 11 foreigners)

Haryana: 39 (including 14 foreigners)

Andhra Pradesh: 44

Himachal Pradesh: 4

Gujarat: 73 (including 1 foreigner)

Uttarakhand: 7 (including 1 foreigner)

Odisha: 3

West Bengal: 27

Chandigarh: 13

Chhattisgarh: 8

Madhya Pradesh: 66

Bihar: 16

Puducherry: 1

Manipur: 1

Mizoram: 1

Goa: 6

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: 10

Assam: 1

While the government of India is putting all efforts to trace, screening and isolating people with COVID-19 inorder to stop the further step, the gradual rise in the numbers is worrisome.

