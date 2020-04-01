New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Rs 1 crore will be given to the family of a health care professional if he or she died while dealing with coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal made the announcement while addressing the concerns of city doctors through videoconferencing and launed them by saying that they were no less than soldiers fighting on the borders.

He said that just as his government is giving Rs one crore to the family of security personnel who die on duty, families of doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and sanitation workers will also be given an equal amount if they died while dealing with corona patients.

"The amount is nothing compared with the efforts you are putting in. But this will be the country's way of thanking you for your services and showing that we respect your efforts," Kejriwal said, adding even Rs 100 crore is nothing before the efforts made by the medical professionals.

"Whether they are from private or government sector -- it doesn't matter. Their families will be provided Rs 1 crore each as a mark of respect for their services," he said.

The step was taken after two mohalla clinic doctors and an oncologist from Delhi State Cancer Institute tested positive.

Delhi has reported 120 coronavirus cases so far.

Also Read: Know Why 10 ‘COVID-19 Hotspots’ In India Are Making Headlines