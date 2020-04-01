The number of coronavirus positive cases linked to the Nizamuddin Markaz where the Tablighi Jamaat held a congregation of thousands has risen to 93. Due to this, there has been a big spike in India's number of cases and on Tuesday, 146 new cases were reported by the Union Health Ministry. This takes the total number of COVID-19 positive cases to 1,397 in India, including 1,238 active cases and 35 deaths while 124 persons have been cured. So, the government is taking all the measures to increase the testing in 10 identified hotspots where unusual transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. The list of 10 hotspots are Dilshad Garden, Nizamuddin, Noida, Meerut, Bhilwara, Ahmedabad, Kasaragod, Pathanamthitta, Mumbai and Pune.

In Delhi, the total number of cases reached 120 on Tuesday, with 23 new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours. According to the Delhi Health Department, among the 23 new cases, eight people had foreign travel history, seven had contact history and eight were under investigation.

A total of 24 people have tested positive from the Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid so far. From the Markaz, while 441 were taken to hospitals, 1,447 have been put on quarantine. Tamil Nadu is witnessing a spike in the number of positive cases from the Nizamuddin event as 50 attendees have tested positive, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The state government also said that out of 1,131 people who returned to the state from Delhi, where the around 1,800-strong congregation was held, 515 have been traced while the remaining 616 have been asked to self-report. Similar exercise is on in Telangana where six people who returned from Delhi have died and teams are visiting some of these people at their homes in Hyderabad. (Inputs from IANS)

