Nizamuddin Markaz turns out to be the hotbed of coronavirus spread not only in Delhi but also across the country. From around last 100 years, the Markaz building stood as the international headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat. Now, how many of you are aware of what Tablighi Jammat is?

Tablighi Jamaat is an Islamic missionary movement that focuses on urging Muslims to return to primary Sunni Islam. Reports say that there are nearly 150 million to 250 million followers for Tablighi Jammat. It has been called as one of the most influential religious movements in 20th century. The movement was founded in 1927 by Muhammad Iyas al-Kandhlawi in Mewat region of India. The teachings of Tablighi Jammaat are expressed in six principles: Declaration of faith, Prayer, Knowledge, Respect of Muslim, Sincerity of intension, Proselytization. Tablighi Jammat was first a local movement but later it became a national and now an international movement.

Generally, the followers of Tablighi Jammat will follow a 40-day mission or Chillah during which they preach to other Muslims, encouraging them to attend prayers at their mosques and listen to sermons. The followers also perform short-term preaching missions away from home known as Khuruj.

The male followers grow beards and wear long kurtas. Generally, their pyjamas end above the ankles while women cover themselves completely. The followers of Tablighi Jammat lead a very simple life style and prefer to sit on carpets and cushions rather than stylish sofas. They will not watch either TV or music.

A few eminent personalities from Pakistan are the followers of Tablighi Jammat. The list follows as Junaid Jamshed, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Anwar, Inzamma-ul-Haaq, Mohammad Yousuf, etc.

It is said that the Tablighi Jammat group is involved in terror activities but there are no proofs for that. A few members who have attended meeting have been accused. (Inputs from ThePrint).

