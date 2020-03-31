NEW DELHI: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider his repeated 'offer to repay 100 per cent' of the amount borrowed by the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.
Mallya, in a series of tweets, also sought help from the Indian government in sending back employees of his company home as all the operations have been ceased following lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Check Out His Tweet below:
The 63-year-old beleaguered businessman is wanted in India on alleged money laundering charges to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. He had flown out of India in March 2016 and has been living in the UK since then.
Last month, the Supreme Court adjourned the plea of the liquor baron seeking a stay on the proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his assets. The matter was scheduled to be heard in March, after the Holi break.
