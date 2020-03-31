NEW DELHI: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Tuesday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to consider his repeated 'offer to repay 100 per cent' of the amount borrowed by the now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

Mallya, in a series of tweets, also sought help from the Indian government in sending back employees of his company home as all the operations have been ceased following lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Check Out His Tweet below: