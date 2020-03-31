NEW DELHI: A high alarm has been raised among health authorities after the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat here at Nizamuddin West turned out to be a hotspot of COVID-19.

According to reports, a three-day congregation was hosted here this month which was attended by followers from various countries like Malaysia and Indonesia including India.

According to health officials, a total of 25 fresh cases were reported in Delhi out of which 18 were from the religious meet. Now the total number has reached to 97.



The Tablighi Jamaat's international headquarters in southwest Delhi, where around 1,400 persons were stuck in the wake of a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been evacuated even as at least 11 corona positive cases from among those evacuated have been confirmed.

These patients include 10 Malaysians. Reports of 34 samples are yet to arrive. On Monday night, around 100 suspected coronavirus cases were evacuated from the religious complex in buses. They have been kept in isolation in Narela area of Delhi. Those who were ill were admitted in various hospitals.

Six of the persons who returned to Telangana from the Tablighi HQ have since died from the coronavirus infection. Positive cases were reported from J & K, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands etc.

The family of a person who died on Monday after attending the religious congregation has been kept in isolation even as those who returned to their homes in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana were being tracked. At least 18 persons related to the deceased have been quarantined in Hyderabad.

A total of 194 people remain quarantined in Telangana, while 981 persons in Tamil Nadu have been identified for screening. There were around 250 foreign nationals stuck at the Tablighi HQ, including around 200 from Indonesia, 30 from Thailand, 10-15 from Kyrgyzstan, and Malaysia.

On Saturday and Sunday, around 200 persons from the complex were admitted in various hospitals in Delhi as a precautionary measure.

Out of these 200, six of those admitted in Lok Nayak Jaiprakash hospital had returned a coronavirus positive report.

As per reports, around 1500 people are still inside the mosque. 300 of them were showing symptoms like cough and shortness of breath and were immediately rushed to the various hospitals in Delhi including Lok Nayak Hospital, Guru Tegh Bahadur and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for isolation. (with inputs from IANS)

