HYDERABAD: The Indian government is taking all steps to get control over the Coronavirus pandemic situation that has brought the entire country to a standstill. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the heads of all of India’s Embassies and High Commissions’ worldwide on COVID-19 related issues through video conference on Monday.

Narendra Modi urged them to help Indians who have been stranded in other countries that are severely affected by the coronaviurs outbreak. Indian ambassadors from 10 countries – US, UAE, China, Maldives, Afghanistan, South Korea, Germany, Nepal, Iran and Italy shared their experiences in the country they are currently serving in. The ten heads also shared feedback regarding appreciation in their countries of accreditation about the resolute measures taken by India to fight against the COVID-19. They also told that they are making all efforts to aid Indians stranded abroad, especially students and workers. They also informed him that they were taking some of the important measures successfully and their best practices followed in other countries in the global fight against COVID-19.

A statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs after the video conference said that, ‘Modi called on Heads of Indian Missions to help boost the morale of such compatriots abroad, and to help them address issues arising from their unplanned stay abroad with their host Governments, and also to address other problems Indians might face abroad, including arranging shelter, where necessary and feasible.’