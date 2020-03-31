NEW DELHI: India on Monday witnessed a surge in the number of positive cases for novel coronavirus. A total of 227 people have been tested positive in 24 hours, taking the country's total to 1,251 with 32 deaths. Reports say that a total of 102 people have been cured. The Union Health Ministry in its updated report said that 32 deaths have been reported in India so far, with highest eight from Maharashtra, followed by Gujarat with five fatalities.

"A total of 102 patients have been cured and discharged," it said. Among all the states and Union Territories in India, Kerala has highest number of corona positive cases and it stands at 202. Kerala is followed by Maharashtra, 198 corona positive cases. Delhi recorded 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 82 positive cases from Uttar Pradesh.

The dangerous coronavirus which has been originated from Wuhan province in China is spreading its claws to other countries across the globe. The government of India has imposed a lockdown for a period of 21 days to curtail the COVID-19 outbreak.

