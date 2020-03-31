BENGALURU: As many as 12,000 fake N95 masks were seized from a godown in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Bengaluru Central Crime Branch raided the godown and informed that the accused had made the masks from a normal cloth and were selling it in the markets with the same price as that of an N95 mask.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) told a news agency that that police will not spare such anti-social activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, no arrests have been made yet, and investigation is underway, Patil added.

Centre recently brought masks and hand sanitisers under the Essential Commodities Act, up to June 30 this year. Due to the spread novel coronavirus pandemic, this has led to shortages and also black market of masks.

According to the Indian Penal Code, guilty will be punished with imprisonment up to seven years or fine or both and can be detained for a maximum of six months.

