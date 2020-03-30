NEW DELHI: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has denied media reports claiming that the government will extend the lockdown period beyond the current 21 days which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to fight the COVID-10 pandemic. The lockdown came into effect on the intervening night of March 24-25.



“There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless,” the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tweeted on Monday.

