Modi told that "During yesterday's 'Mann Ki Baat', someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly," Modi said he is neither a fitness expert nor a medical expert.

"Practising Yoga has been an integral part of my life for many years and I have found it beneficial. I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others."

The Yoga videos are available in different languages, "Do have a look. Happy Yoga practicing....," the Prime Minister said. India is under 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus from March 23 midnight. (IANS)

