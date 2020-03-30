New Delhi: As India entered day 6 of 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country, the number of confirmed cases rose to 1,024 including 48 foreign nationals, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According the Ministry, out of this, 901 are active cases, 95 people have recovered from the disease and 27 have lost their lives, while one patient migrated to another country. Deaths have so far been reported from Maharashtra (6), Gujarat (5), Karnataka (3), Madhya Pradesh (2), Delhi (2), Jammu and Kashmir (2) and one each from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

Delhi saw a spike in the case with 23 new cases have been reported in the national capital, taking the total to 72. Out of this, two have died, one has migrated and give have been discharged. Delhi has sent 2,049 samples for the test and received results of 1,680 while the remaining 369 test results are awaited.

In Maharashtra, which is one of the worst affected states, the current breakdown is Mumbai 85, Pune 37, Sangli 25, Thane 23, Nagpur 14 and Ahmednagar five. Seven of the patients have died so far in the state.

Globally, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases have crossed the 700,000 mark on Monday midnight while the death toll crossed the 33,500 mark. (Inputs from IANS and LiveMint)

Also Read:This Woman Survived 3 Major World Events, Killed By COVID-19