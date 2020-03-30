BENGALURU: In a first, a set of five new cases in Mysuru who were being tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday was declared a cluster case in Karnataka.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Shankar said that five news cases were reported from Jubilant pharma company in Nanjangud taluk. All entry and exits of all vehicles were closed from Saturday night and all precautions have been taken.

Among these five new cases, four are from Chamundipura extension, Ramaswamy layout and Govindraj nagar of Nanjangud town,and one from Yaraganahalli new extension of Mysuru city. All are employees of P 52 who have no history of foreign travel or have come in contact with foreign passengers. A total of 1,459 colleagues of P 52 of Jubiliant company are under home quarantine.

Nanjangud taluk tahsildar Mahesh Kumar said that people are asked not to even venture out for essential commodities. The district administration has planned to make necessary arrangements for door-step delivery.

As five new cases of COVID-19 was reported on Saturday night, there are now eight cases confirmedin Mysuru district.

