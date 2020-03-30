Chennai: In a bid to spread awareness about the outbreak of deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, a local artist in collaboration with a police official here has made a unique 'Corona helmet' to stop commuters from stepping out on the streets during the nationwide lockdown.

Speaking to a national daily, Gowtham, the artist, who designed the helmet, told, "The public at large is not treating the Covid-19 situation seriously. The police personnel, on the other hand, are working round the clock to ensure people stay at home and do not venture out so that further spread of the disease can be stopped."

"I came up with the idea and used a broken helmet and papers to prepare this. I have also prepared many placards displaying slogans and handed them over to the police," he further added.

The police personnel also said that helmet proved to be useful in making people aware about COVID-19 and its spread.

Take a look at video here: