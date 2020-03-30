Rampur: Bizarre, though it may sound, but a youth in Rampur called up the district magistrate's control room and asked for samosas with chutney.

Despite being ticked off by the control room, he kept calling and asking for four samosas -he claimed he had a craving for the snack.

Finally, the district magistrate Aujaneya Kumar asked the officials to send him four samosas.

As punishment for troubling officials during the lockdown, the district magistrate also sent out an order for the youth to clean the drain.

Later, the district magistrate shared pictures of the youth cleaning the drain on his Twitter handle though he did not name the youth.

