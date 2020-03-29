CHENNAI: A woman, admitted in a COVID-19 ward of a hospital, gave birth to a baby in the early hours of Sunday at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College hospital in Nagercoil.

The 27-year-old woman, after returning from Dubai on March 20 was admitted to the hospital after she showed symptons of novel coronavirus. She was 34 weeks pregnant. However, the baby was born

pre-term and has been kept under observation, doctors of the hospital told a daily.

The baby is under constant monitoring and the blood test of both the mother and the new born was sent to laboratory for testing.