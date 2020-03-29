AGRA: As hundreds of migrant workers continue to leave the national capital amid the lockdown, a man who walked over 200 km from Delhi to reach his house in Madhya Pradesh died on the way.

According to media reports, the deceased Ranveer Singh, worked as a delivery agent in New Delhi. He started walking to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, which is around 326 kms from the national capital.

While walking, he collapsed on the highway in Agra in Uttar Pradesh. When a shopkeeper noticed him, he went an offered him tea and biscuits. However, he suffered a heart attack and died.

Thousands of migrant workers who were left without jobs after the sudden nationwide lockdown are desperately trying to return to their houses from New Delhi.

Many have started walking as all transport services were suspended following Centre's 'nationwide shutdown' in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. As media continued to show the plight of the labourers, the Uttar Pradesh and Delhi governments on Saturday arranged buses to ferry the people home.

