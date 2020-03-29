HYDERABAD: India has recorded 135 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the number to 1,000 amid a mounting challenge of controlling the spread of the disease.



The number of coronavirus positive cases has climbed to 1,021 with 21 fatalities so far. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs reports, 80 patients have been cured or discharged and 47 foreigners are among those in the list who are affected.



Fresh deaths were reported in India from Kerala, Gujarat and Maharashtra, reports read. As per the official data from the states, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases so far at 186, with 29 fresh cases on Saturday, followed by Kerala at 182. In Telangana, the number went up to 67, while Karnataka has reported 76 cases so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday declared a 21-day national lockdown to contain the spread of the disease, announced the creation of a Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund where people can contribute and help in the fight against Covid-19.



Currently, USA is on the top of the list as more than 1 lakh confirmed cases have been reported there.



The deadly coronavirus has effected more than 6.5 lakh people claiming more than 30,000 lives globally.

Also Read: Kanika Kapoor Tests Coronavirus Positive For Fourth Time