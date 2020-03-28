HYDERABAD: It is the most difficult for frontline warriors who are dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic. Doctors, nurses, paramedics, hospital staff are working day in and day out so as to save lives.

In testing times like these, a heart-wrenching video has gone viral where a father who is a doctor by profession started sobbing after he couldn't give his little son a hug.

In a six-second clip shared by a Twitter user, the video has garnered over four million views. The doctor from Saudi Arabia steps inside his home, in his medical suit, when his son comes running to him for hug. Since he has been treating COVID-19 patients, he stops his child and asks him to stay away fromhim. Upset, he breaks down.

Watch the video here: