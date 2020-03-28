BENGALURU: After Infosys terminated the service of its employee who asked people to "go out and sneeze, and spread the virus", Bengaluru police detained the man on Friday.

Mujeeb Mohammad on Thursday in a Facebook post wrote, "Let's join hands, go out and sneeze with open in public. Spread the virus." This created an outrage across all social media platforms.

Infosys, in a tweet from its official handle on Friday, said the social media post by the employee is against its code of conduct and its commitment to responsible social sharing and that his services were terminated.

