HYDERABAD: Even after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to follow social distancing to avoid the spread of COVID-19, the exact opposite was witnessed at the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami’s press conference on Friday. Journalists and government officials were found elbowing their way forward forming crowds outside the Coronavirus Control Room at the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services complex. Even the Chief Minister was found with senior health and police officers with no social distancing.

Many people put the blame on the journalists who were exempted from the lockdown rules, for disregarding social distancing.

40 coronavirus cases and one death has been reported in the state of Tamil nadu till date.

Palaniswami spoke to the PM over the phone and discussed the current situation of the state. He and briefed Modi about their future action plan to tackle the spread of the virus in the state. After that, Palaniswami ordered for the appointment of over 500 doctors, besides other healthcare professionals in government and state-run hospitals.

The CM assured that petrol pumps, grocery shops and vegetable markets will remain functional from 6 am to 2:30 pm. He insisted that Vegetables carrying trucks should run only between 6 pm and 6 am.

Tamil Nadu government even imposed restrictions on food delivery apps like Swiggy and Zomato. They will be allowed to operate from 7 am to 9:30 am in the morning, from 12 noon to 2:30 pm and from 6 pm to 9 pm in the night. However, Medical stores and restaurants don’t have any restrictions, and can be operated throughout the day.

