PRAYAGRAJ: The Indian Railways is preparing to convert train coaches into isolation wards to prepare for a fight against coronavirus pandemic.

North Central Railway (NCR) General Manager Rajiv Chaudhary, said that the Railways are trying to convert a coach at the coaching depot in New Delhi into isolation wards after consulting medical professionals.

"A sleeper coach of a train is being converted and improvised into an isolation wards for patients suffering from Covid-19. Such a plan can help us be well-prepared to meet any emergency," he said.

Besides, all Railway divisions have identified a ward or building for setting up isolation beds for Covid-19 patients.

Likewise, Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is working out a plan to serve meals in different parts of the country and hospitals, if the need arises.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, Ajeet Kumar Singh said, "NCR has taken necessary steps to ensure operational safety to mitigate any possibility of disruption in goods trains."

In big yards, where maintenance requires concentration of staff, speed of goods trains has been reduced to 15 kmph to sustain required operation and maintenance with social distancing, he informed.

Similarly, NCR is considering an extension of the mandatory Paramedical Medical Examination (PME) of safety category and running staff to boost its medical facilities.

"NCR is also imparting training to its paramedical staff on for Covid-19 related procedures, especially ventilators. Videos posted on ministry of health and family welfare's website are being used to train staff," said Chaudhary. (IANS)

