New Delhi: The spread of novel coronavirus has created panic in the country after the cases in India crossed 800 mark on Friday taking it's numbers to 854 with 20 fatalities so far.

As per Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 75 people have been cured and discharged in India.

According to various reports, deaths have been reported across various states in India including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the epidemic in India is worrisome.

Whole world is in a lockdown mode as more than 5,00,000 people have contracted the virus and fatalities have crossed 25000 mark globally.

