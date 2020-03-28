GUNTUR: Due to the lockdown in the country, exams for the CA courses have been postponed. On Friday The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in New Delhi announced that it is postponing and re-scheduling exams to be conducted from May 2 to 18. Nearly four lakh students are to attend the CA exams in 207 major cities and towns across the country this year.
As per the notification released by ICAI the exams will be held on the following dates.
Examination for CA foundation course will be held on June 27, 29, July 1 and 3 for the old course.
The Intermediate (IPC) old course exams will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26 in Group-I and June 28, 30 and July 2 in Group-II.
Group-I exams of the new course will be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, and Group-2 will be held on June 28, 30, July 2 and 4.
For CA final old course, Group-1 exams will be held on June 19, 21, 23 and 25, while Group-2 will be held on June 27, 30, July 2 and 4.
For CA final new course, Group-I exams as per the latest schedule will be held on June 19, 21, 23 and 25, while Group-2 exams will be held on June 27, 29, July 1 and 3.
The International Trade Law and World Trade Organization Part-I exams will be held in Group-A, June 20, 22, and Group-B on June 24,26.
The International Taxation - Assessment exam will be held on June 27 and 29.
