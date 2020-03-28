As per the notification released by ICAI the exams will be held on the following dates.

Examination for CA foundation course will be held on June 27, 29, July 1 and 3 for the old course.

The Intermediate (IPC) old course exams will be held on June 20, 22, 24, and 26 in Group-I and June 28, 30 and July 2 in Group-II.

Group-I exams of the new course will be held on June 20, 22, 24 and 26, and Group-2 will be held on June 28, 30, July 2 and 4.

For CA final old course, Group-1 exams will be held on June 19, 21, 23 and 25, while Group-2 will be held on June 27, 30, July 2 and 4.

For CA final new course, Group-I exams as per the latest schedule will be held on June 19, 21, 23 and 25, while Group-2 exams will be held on June 27, 29, July 1 and 3.

The International Trade Law and World Trade Organization Part-I exams will be held in Group-A, June 20, 22, and Group-B on June 24,26.

The International Taxation - Assessment exam will be held on June 27 and 29.

