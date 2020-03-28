Bengaluru based oncologist expressed hope that they will be able to find suitable medicine that will treat covid-19 patients. Dr. Vishal Rao said that human body cells release interferons which are chemicals. They have the potential to kill the viruses and they work effective against the viruses that enter the body. But it can't be released by cells in the case of covid-19 cases, leading to weak immune system. They are working to find out that Interferons could also be useful in covid-19. He asserted that they are looking at the immunological cells and are working on how they can build interferons through human cells.

He further added that, ‘We got hold of some preprint suggesting that interferon is effective in covid-19.” He further added, “When we withdraw blood for regular check-ups, we get buffy coat which can be used to take out cells and form interferon. Interferon Gamma specifically and combining these chemicals with cytokines, in a specific concoction, could be potentially very useful in treating covid-19 patients. We have built a concoction of cytokines which can be injected to reactivate immune system in covid-19 patients.’’

Doctors are working to find out which combination of drugs work better for the treatment of deadly coronavirus. Let us hope they will succeed and soon we will be able to defeat covid-19. (With inputs from The Economic Times)

