HYDERABAD: The deadly coronavirus is creating panic among the people across the globe. With each passing, the number of covid-19 infected people in India are increasing. Till date a total of 722 cases have been identified in India and 16 deaths took place in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown from Tuesday’s midnight (24th March).

On Thursday, a 60-year-old woman died due to covid-19 infection in Madhya Pradesh and the death toll in India increased to 16. The highest number of deaths have been recorded in India in a single day so far.

The states Kerala and Maharashtra reported high number of active cases, 126 and 124 respectively. The Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan asserted that more than 1.2 lakh people are under observation. The government of Maharashtra is also taking preventive measures to protect the people from the coronavirus.

In Telangana, the number is increasing and it reached 44 on Thursday. A wife and husband, doctors by profession from Domalguda, Hyderabad got infected with covid-19 as they have come into contact with the others who have been infected with virus.

Andhra Pradesh reported three new cases and the number increased to 11.

The numbers of infected cases are going up but the government of India maintains that the country is still in local transmission phase (Stage-2).

India has entered into third day of lockdown and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will benefit the migrant workers and poor people. The government of India is not leaving any stone un turned to prevent the spread of coronaviurs.

Also Read: Surprise..! AIDS Drug Helps Kerala COVID-19 Patient Test Negative