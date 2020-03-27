HYDERABAD: Coronavirus is a very serious issue across the globe and the Indian government has imposed lockdown in the entire country for 21 days so as to stop the spread of covid-19 infections in the country. Globally, the number of people infected with virus are 532,230 and 24,078 people have died. In India, the number has been increased to 700.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to follow the lockdown strictly and said that India has the power to overcome this situation. Modi took to his Twitter and shared a young girl’s message. In the video, one could see a girl writing a letter to her father saying that they are not missing him and is asking him not to move from his place. She told that we have to fight against coronavirus. Just have a look at the video.