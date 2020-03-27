NEW DELHI: Amid tens of thousands of citizens stranded in urban centres and many taking a long walk home without food and shelter, the Congress has alleged that the government is unable to control the reverse migration.

The party has said that lockdown has been imposed without proper planning as citizens, particularly migrant labourers, are facing extreme difficulty in day to day life.

The official Congress Twitter handle said, "Suspended transport, disrupted supply chains, misinformation to the police & active racism, such is the outcome of a #LockdownWithoutPlan."

With many people stuck in different cities and not able to move to their desired places, the party urged the government to look into it. Meanwhile, the UP government has given a helpline number for the stranded people and many state governments are following suit.

The party has alleged that the government wasted the time in preparation when the first alarm was raised by its leader Rahul Gandhi as early as in February.

"BJP's lack of planning has rendered tens of thousands of people hungry & homeless. The govt should have come out with a targeted plan to help them before implementing nationwide lockdown." the Congress tweeted.

The government has announced a slew of measures to help the needy and poor and even announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package. But the party says it's "too less" at a time when the demand is for more.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Govt COVID-19 Economic Package is case of "Oonth Ke Muu Me Jeera - Too Less for the Ones Who Need More" as $22.5 bn is not enough for a 135 cr population (Singapore 58 lakh-Grant $33 bn) and 44Cr+ informal labour force left out".

The party has demanded extending the EMI moratorium to farmers while the RBI has announced a moratorium for loans.

The party also attacked the government and said, "Nation is in "Pandemic" Mode & BJP Govt is in "Renovation Mode" by spending Rs 20000 Crore on Central Vista Project involving Parliament, Appeal to Govt to postpone the Project till Economic Crisis is over & use resources for rehabilitating labour work force #LockdownWithoutPlan," said Jaiveer Shergill.

The RBI on Friday said, "All commercial banks (including regional rural banks, small finance banks and local area banks), co-operative banks, all-India Financial Institutions, and NBFCs (including housing finance companies and micro-finance institutions) are being permitted to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments in respect of all term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020."

Moreover, lending institutions are being permitted to allow a deferment of three months on payment of interest in respect of all such facilities outstanding as on March 1, 2020.

Also Read: Rs 50,000 Crore! That’s How Much Azim Premji Will Donate