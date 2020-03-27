HYDERABAD: Dadi Janki, head of spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris, has passed away after prolonged illness on Friday in Rajasthan. She was 104.
She breathed her last at 2 am at the Global Hospital and Research Centre at Mount Abu in Rajasthan, the organisation said in an official statement. Her last rites will be performed today at the Brahmakumaris headquarters at a ground located in Shanti Van campus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture with Dadi Janki and noted that her efforts towards women empowerment is commendable.
Called as Rajyogini, Dadi Janki was born in Hyderabad on January 1, 1916 in then Sindh province which is now in Pakistan. At the age of 21, she embraced spirituality.
She had moved to western countries around 1970s to propagate spirituality as a way of life. The spiritual head had set up Brahma Kumari 'Seva Kendras' in 140 countries globally.
Brahma Kumaris is the largest spiritual organisation run by women and chief of 8,000 such centres are women. About 20 lakh people, including 46,000 women are associated with Brahma Kumaris.
She was also appointed the brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan (Clean India initiative).
