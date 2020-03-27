HYDERABAD: Dadi Janki, head of spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris, has passed away after prolonged illness on Friday in Rajasthan. She was 104.

She breathed her last at 2 am at the Global Hospital and Research Centre at Mount Abu in Rajasthan, the organisation said in an official statement. Her last rites will be performed today at the Brahmakumaris headquarters at a ground located in Shanti Van campus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a picture with Dadi Janki and noted that her efforts towards women empowerment is commendable.