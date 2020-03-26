NEW DELHI: All Muslim sects have suspended Friday prayers to abide by the government's decision of complete lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, however the call for prayers will continue in the mosques.

Jamaat-e-Islami Sharia Council said in a statement that, "the Friday prayer (Juma namaz) should also be observed (only by Imam, Muezzin, Khadim, and administrators of the mosque). The prayer and the Khutbah (speech) should be completed in the minimum possible period and the remaining public should do the Zohar prayer at home."

The Shia sect has also suspended the Friday prayers across the country and asked the people to remain indoors according to the directive of the government. Maulana Ashraf Imam of Mumbai, said, "We had suspended the Friday prayers and daily prayers in the mosques since last week and this will continue till the government desires as the primary object of every person should be to save lives and follow the government directive.

We are appealing to people to remain indoors from the mosque loudspeakers and social media." In Kashmir also, grand mufti Nasirul Islam said that he has appealed to people that Friday and daily prayers will be suspended and it's allowed in Islam. The mosques in the capital and elsewhere are only giving call for prayers and 3 to 5 persons offer prayers adhering to the social distancing norms, said a Muezzin. IANS

