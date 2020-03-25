HYDERABAD: With the outbreak of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a 21 day nationwide lockdown starting midnight Tuesday. Mr. Modi said that every state, every district, every lane, every village will be under lockdown. The total number of coronavirus positive cases have surpassed 500 in India and to arrest the spread of covid-19, a lockdown is important. The government has already identified a list of services that are excluded from lockdown. Just check out what you get and what you don’t.

Exempted (Central government):

Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities (Including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG), disaster management, power generation and transmission units, post offices, National lnformatics Centre, and Early Warning Agencies.

Exempted in states:

Police, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management, and prisons, District administration and Treasury, Electricity, water, sanitation, Municipal bodies, but only staff required for essential services like sanitation, personnel related to water supply etc.

Hospitals, dispensaries, chemist and medical equipment shops, laboratories, nursing homes, ambulance etc., will work continuously.

The transportation services for the medical staff will be permitted.

Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder.

District authorities to encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs.

Print and electronic media, Telecommunications, Internet services, broadcasting and cable services.

IT and IT enabled Services only (for essential services) and, as far as possible, work from home.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce.

Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services.

Capital and debt market services as notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Cold storage and warehousing services.

Private security services

Manufacturing units of essential commodities.

Production units, which require continuous process, after obtaining required permission from the State Government.

Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew.

Establishments earmarked for quarantine facilities.

Not Exempted In States:

Offices of the Government of India, its Autonomous/ Subordinate Offices and Public Corporations shall remain closed.

Offices of the States Union Terrltory Governments, their Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, etc shall remain closed.

Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

All other establishments may work from home only.

Industrial Establishments will remain closed.

All transport services air, rail, roadways will remain suspended.

Hospitality Services to remain suspended

All educational, training, research, coaching institutions etc. shall remain closed.

All places of worship shall be closed for public. No religious congregations will be permitted, without any exception.

All social/political/sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions/ gatherings shall be barred.

In case of funerals, congregation of not more than twenty persons will be permitted.

Also Read: PM Announces Nationwide Lockdown For 21 Days Starting Tonight