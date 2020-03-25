HYDERABAD: Yogi Adityanath’s government has decided to deliver the essentials that are needed for the people directly to homes. Just after Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21 day lockdown in the country from the midnight of Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told that there is no need to worry about the essential things like vegetables, milk, medicines, etc.

He said that there is enough stock of essential goods in the state. He urged the people of Uttar Pradesh to not to step out of their houses and maintaining social distance is important to fight against the coronavirus.

Yogi further added that more than 10,000 vehicles have been identified to supply the essential commodities to the door steps. The Chief Minister announced that monthly amount of Rs. 1,000 will be given each to 15 lakh daily wage labourers and 20.37 lakh construction workers across the state via direct benefit transfer so that they will be able to meet their daily needs.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments have already taken precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told that, ‘People needn’t panic or get carried away with false news and hoard provisions. The shops are not going to be closed, and there will not be any disturbance in day to day life or in the availability of essential commodities.’

