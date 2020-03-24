On March 19th he had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus and this is his second message within five days of the previous message. Earlier he appealed to state governments to ensure that rules and regulations of the coronavirus lockdown are enforced as he noted that many people are not taking the measure seriously.

People protesting against the citizenship law at Shaheen Bagh were removed by the Delhi Police on Tuesday morning amid the coronavirus lockdown in the national capital. As per reports a total of nine protesters including six women were detained and taken to a nearby police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Police requested the people to vacate the site as a lockdown has been imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile nearly 500 coronavirus cases have been reported in India so far, according to Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

With the cases of the viral infection increasing, almost the entire country is heading for a lockdown, banning gathering of people and suspending road, rail and air traffic till March 31.

