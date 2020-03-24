MUMBAI: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) has extended its support to the Central government's efforts to combat the COVID-19 virus spread in the country.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL announced a host of measures and an ongoing support strategy to help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, including setting up a dedicated Covid-19 hospital and ramping up face-mask production.

They have also announced to provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles like ambulances.

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has set up a dedicated 100-bedded centre at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for patients who test positive for Covid-19, RIL said.

In addition, Reliance Foundation will provide free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs to those whose livelihood has been impacted by the current crisis.

They have also offered to pay wages to contract and temporary employees who work in their company.

