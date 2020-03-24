MANIPUR: After managing a lot to remain untouched from the deadly COVID-19, the first positive case was detected here on Tuesday.



According to reports, the confirmed case is that of 23-year-old woman who had returned from UK. She hails from Thangmeiband, Imphal West. The woman is currently undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) hospital in Imphal.



The government on Monday had also ordered for complete shutdown till March 31st, as a precautionary step in order to avoid the further spread of virus. Isolation wards have also been set up in various hospitals across the state, reports read.



The government has asked people to abide by home quarantine norms and not hide any signs and symptoms of the new coronavirus.



So far, around 498 confirmed cases and 10 fatalities due to the COVID-19 virus have been reported in India.

