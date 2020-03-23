HYDERABAD: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the state government to strictly enforce laws to make people stay at home, as a part of preventive measures to stop COVID-19 spread in the country. The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao warned people of the state that they will take strict action against people who violate lokcdown rules till the March 31.

Speaking Further CM KCR added that the government will take strict action against people disobeying lockdown under the under Epidemics Diseases Act of 1897.

The state government will take action against the persons violating the curfew. They will be booked under a case using IPC Section 271.

As the total number of coronavirus cases in the country reaches 415. 13 states and 80 districts across the country have announced a lockdown.

The central government has issued special power to the state governments under Section 2 of Epidemics Diseases Act of 1897, on March 11.

The state governments will exercise powers which include, checking of passengers at the ports, airports, railways and bus stations without any prior authorisation. Any suspects can be forcibly sent to medical checkups, and then to isolation treatment wards.

The government can also take action against any private hospitals that violate government directives for treating the virus victims. Individuals and companies who violate the authorities' orders can be punished under Section 188 of the IPC (1860).

Six months imprisonment or a fine of a thousand rupees or both can be levied. The relevant magistrates have the right to impose appropriate punishments. Under the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897, the public has no right to question privileges.

Any Individual or Organisation violating the orders of the authorities will be punishable under Section 188 of the IPC. Epidemic Disease Act1897 was used to control cholera in Gujarat in 1918, Chhattisgarh to control malaria and dengue in 2015, and to control swine flu in Pune in 2009.

Constitutional experts and former Lok Sabha general secretary Subhash C Kashyap said the law should not be amended as it is a very strong law even though the law was introduced before independence.

