With the increasing number of fatalities and positive cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, it seems like the state is becoming India's epicenter for the virus.

As per reports, so far around 89 confirmed cases and three deaths have been confirmed due to coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra with the majority cases in the state capital, Mumbai.

After reporting India's third death case last week, Maharashtra reported another fatality yesterday. Another fresh death case was reported today morning taking the state's toll to three. With these happenings, the scenario is turning scarier and scarier in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra has multiple international gateways — with five international airports at Mumbai, Pune, Shirdi, Aurangabad, and Nagpur. Apart from this, the state also has a seaport, in Mumbai. The global exposure is more in Maharashtra. With 26,357 persons per square kilometer, the state's capital Mumbai is the world’s second-most densely populated city.

With all these points, it is quite obvious that the pace of spread will be more in Mumbai. Currently 75 districts including the whole of Maharashtra under lockdown mode. The state govt is taking all the possible precautionary measures to stop the further spread.

