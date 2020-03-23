New Delhi: After lockdown in 80 districts across the country, the Indian Army on Monday has closed its canteen stores and decided to provide home delivery of grocery and essential items.

These restrictive measures are taken by "all military establishments/ cantonments/formations/units in the 82 districts which are under lockdown". The force has asked his men to maintain social distancing while performing all tasks. "All tasks related to response to COVID-19 should continue without hindrance," the advisory stated. The Army has also restricted movements in cantonments and military stations. The force had permitted personnel engaged in essential services such as medical establishments, fire, electricity/water supply, communication, post offices and sanitation services. "Additional districts/extension of lockdown time-frame by state governments will be adhered to as when promulgated," it stated. At the Ministry of Defence and Indian Army Headquarters, the force has stated that only bare essential sections and offices would function on a daily basis. "Work from home to be implemented," it stated. It stated that conferences and seminars would be postponed and routine meetings and movements would be restricted. The force has highlighted personnel attending office will adhere to staggered timings. (IANS)

