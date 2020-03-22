New Delhi: Amid rising the number of coronavirus cases across the nation, 'Janta Curfew' begins in India on March 22 which was appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 19.

Deserted roads are seen across the country following the commencemnet of curfew. Traffic on the roads was minuscule as people observed the self-imposed curfew to be maintained between 7 am and 9 pm.

Modi took to his twitter handles in the early hours on Sunday and tweeted about the commencement of curfew across the nation.

Take a look at his tweet here: