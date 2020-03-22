Hyderabad: After reporting all five coronavirus deaths above 60 years of age, India confirmed it's first COVID-19 death of a 38-year-old man on Sunday.

According to reports, the 38-year-old man, with a travel history to Qatar, died at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Patna on Sunday morning, taking the toll to six across the country.

Two COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Patna so far which includes the man who died. The second patient is currently undergoing treatment at Nalanda Medical College & Hospital (NMCH) in the city, reports read.

A total of 324 Covid-19 positive cases and six deaths have been reported in India so far.

