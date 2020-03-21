New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will undergo coronavirus test on Saturday, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan sources.



The President's decision comes in the wake of BJP MP Dushyant Singh's participation in an event where Kanika Kapoor, who is affected by COVID-19, was present on Sunday and the MP's subsequent meeting with the President.



Sources said the President would follow all the directives of the government. The President has postponed all his programmes till further orders, the sources added. (IANS)

