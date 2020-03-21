The increasing numbers of deadly coronavirus is the biggest concern in India right now. People have been asked to stay home, self isolate to avoid the virus attack and further spread. From commoners, celebrities to politicians everyone are appealing and sharing awareness messages across the social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to Indians to stay safe and practice social distancing, because, prevention is the only cure available for now.

Nation's hearthrobe Kartik Aaryan also took to his social media to share a long ‘Pyar Ka Punchnama’ kind monologue on social distancing which started surfacing online and became viral. B-town celebs showered compliments on the fantastic video.

In video, we could hear Kartik Aaryan telling people that lock down due to Coronavirus did not mean that people start behaving like it is 'Garmi Ki Chuttiyaan'. Kartik Aaryan told people to stay indoors. He said work, sports, travelling, clubbing etc should take a backseat now.

Take a look at his video here: