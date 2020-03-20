New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified the exercise to form the government soon after the Kamal Nath government collapsed in Madhya Pradesh. A round of meetings has started from Delhi to Bhopal. A similar meeting took place at the residence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar in Delhi, after which there is speculation about the next Chief Minister of the state.

Many BJP leaders including Dharmendra Pradhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia attended the meeting. Sources say that a strategy was chalked out in this meeting about the formation of the government in Madhya Pradesh. The cabinet formation was also discussed at this meeting.

Meanwhile, Scindia interacted with the media in Delhi and said all those legislators who have resigned will win in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, reacting to Kamal Nath's resignation, Scindia said: "Today the people have won in Madhya Pradesh. We will regain public confidence and go on the path of public service again."

A meeting of BJP legislators is going be held on Friday evening in which Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to be elected the Leader of the Legislature Party.